Watch at 1:30 CST: Gov. Hutchinson COVID-19 update for Arkansas

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose R. Romero will update the public at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest COVID-19 totals of vaccinations, cases, and deaths.

Watch the briefing and Q&A session on KAIT-ABC, Facebook and here online >>

