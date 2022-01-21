U.S. Marshals capture murder suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Marshals task force has announced the arrest of Chico Smith Thursday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, an arrest warrant for second-degree murder was issued for Smith on April 28, 2021.

Marshals say the task force found Smith at a home on Par Avenue and he was taken into custody without incident.

