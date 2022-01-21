Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

U.S. Marshals capture murder suspect

U.S. Marshals capture murder suspect Chico Smith
U.S. Marshals capture murder suspect Chico Smith(U.S. Marshals Service)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Marshals task force has announced the arrest of Chico Smith Thursday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, an arrest warrant for second-degree murder was issued for Smith on April 28, 2021.

Marshals say the task force found Smith at a home on Par Avenue and he was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis shooting leaves multiple people injured, including teen
2 possible suspects in custody after 3 teens injured in Memphis shooting
Deadly crash involving officer on Shelby Dr.
Memphis police officer, civilian die in overnight crash on Shelby Dr.
Evelyn the palomino quarter horse
Missing show horse found dead
Officer Corille Jones killed in overnight crash
Memphis Police Association identifies officer killed in overnight crash
Ambushed: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot while heading to work
Man arrested in shooting of off-duty Memphis police lieutenant

Latest News

Omicron remains dominant COVID-19 variant in Shelby County
Omicron remains dominant COVID-19 variant in Shelby County
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Memphis Officer Corille Jones was killed in a crash while on duty early Thursday morning.
Family and friends mourn loss of MPD officer, following fatal crash
Walmart to build new fulfillment center in Olive Branch
Walmart to build new fulfillment center in Olive Branch