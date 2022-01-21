Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
UofM football makes it official, Time Cramsey made new offensive coordinator

(KOLO)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis officially named Tim Cramsey as its new offensive coordinator Thursday. 

Cramsey comes to the Uo M from Marshall, where he was both offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

The Thundering Herd ranked 16th in the nation last year in total offense averaging almost 457 yards per game.

They were 18th in passing at almost 300 yards per contest. 

He also produced a Freshman All American Running Back in Rasheen Ali who ran from more than 1,400 yards and 25 touchdowns last season. The Tigers have had trouble running the Football consistently the last two years.

