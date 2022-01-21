Unseasonably cold heading into the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Winds will be northeast at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows in the mid to upper teens. Winds will be light.

WEEKEND: It will be sunny and dry with with highs in the mid 30s Saturday to around 40 Sunday and lows in the mid 20s.

NEXT WEEK: Highs will warm close to 50 on Monday with sunshine but then drop back into the 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday with clouds. A brief shower or wintry mix is possible Tuesday but, it should be light and short-lived. It will remain cold the rest of the week with highs in the 30s and 40s and lows around 20 from Wednesday through Friday.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

