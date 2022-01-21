Unseasonably cold to end the work week, but temperatures gradually warming this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Arctic high pressure remains settled across the Mid-South. The overall pattern will be below average temperatures heading into the weekend, but there will be a gradual warming trend by Sunday and into Monday as the arctic high moves east.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Winds will be northeast at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows in the mid to upper teens. Winds will be light.

WEEKEND: It will be sunny and dry with with highs in the mid 40s Saturday, and much more seasonable on Sunday with highs near 50.

NEXT WEEK: Highs will in the mid 50s Monday with sunshine but then drop back into the 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday with clouds. A brief shower or wintry mix is possible Tuesday but, it should be light and short-lived. It will remain cold the rest of the week with highs in the 30s and 40s and lows around 20 from Wednesday through Friday.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

