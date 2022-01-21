South Panola School District approved for pre-k program

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Board of Education approved five new early learning programs for the state.

Among those five, is the South Panola Early Learning Collaborative.

Early learning collaboratives provide high-quality early childhood education pre-K programs to 4-year-old students. An additional $6.3 million in state funds will allow for 840 more 4-year-olds to participate in early education.

