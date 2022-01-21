Advertise with Us
South Panola School District approved for pre-k program

(WALB)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Board of Education approved five new early learning programs for the state.

Among those five, is the South Panola Early Learning Collaborative.

Early learning collaboratives provide high-quality early childhood education pre-K programs to 4-year-old students. An additional $6.3 million in state funds will allow for 840 more 4-year-olds to participate in early education.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

