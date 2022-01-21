Advertise with Us
Shelby County COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 28%

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Jan. 21
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County’s COVID-19 test positivity rate dropped to 28% for the second week of January. Though it’s still extremely high, it’s significantly lower than the record-breaking rate of 43.1% reported for the week of Dec. 26.

Shelby County Health Department says there are also another 1,945 newly confirmed cases in the county with 635 new pediatric cases.

There are also 20,174 active cases and over 6,000 are among children. School-aged children account for about 28% of all active cases in Shelby County.

Since the pandemic began in 2020, Shelby County has seen 210,302 cases and 2,827 deaths.

The vaccine and booster doses are said to be the best defense against COVID-19.

Shelby County vaccine data:

  • 549,873 total people vaccinated
  • 76,742 series initiation
  • 304,425 series completion
  • 1,177.691 total vaccinations administered
  • 7,469 vaccinations reported within the last seven days
  • 168,706 additional dose

Visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data for more information on COVID-19 in Shelby County.

