Running 4 Heroes to honor MPD officer
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Running 4 Heroes has announced that during Zachariah’s next one-mile run he will be carrying his flag in honor of fallen MPD Officer Corille Jones, who was killed in a car crash Thursday morning.
The event will take place on Sunday, January 23, at 7 p.m. ET in central Florida.
A video will be uploaded to the Running 4 Heroes Facebook Page after the end of the run.
