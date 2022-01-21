Running 4 Heroes to honor MPD officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Running 4 Heroes has announced that during Zachariah’s next one-mile run he will be carrying his flag in honor of fallen MPD Officer Corille Jones, who was killed in a car crash Thursday morning.

The event will take place on Sunday, January 23, at 7 p.m. ET in central Florida.

A video will be uploaded to the Running 4 Heroes Facebook Page after the end of the run.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.