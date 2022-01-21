Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Running 4 Heroes to honor MPD officer

Corillle Jones
Corillle Jones(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Running 4 Heroes has announced that during Zachariah’s next one-mile run he will be carrying his flag in honor of fallen MPD Officer Corille Jones, who was killed in a car crash Thursday morning.

The event will take place on Sunday, January 23, at 7 p.m. ET in central Florida.

A video will be uploaded to the Running 4 Heroes Facebook Page after the end of the run.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Evelyn the palomino quarter horse
Missing show horse found dead
Deadly crash involving officer on Shelby Dr.
Memphis police officer, civilian die in overnight crash on Shelby Dr.
Officer Corille Jones killed in overnight crash
Memphis Police Association identifies officer killed in overnight crash
Memphis Officer Corille Jones was killed in a crash while on duty early Thursday morning.
Family and friends mourn loss of MPD officer, following fatal crash
Memphis shopping center files lawsuit against city, Shelby County Schools

Latest News

Tennessee Department of Transportation crews work to repair potholes after recent winter storms...
Uptick in potholes has Memphis, TDOT asking drivers to report potholes as they see them
Memphis Animal Services in need of fosters as temperatures drop dangerously low
Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas by age group, 1/21/22
Briefing Replay: Arkansas sees 100,000 active COVID cases
South Panola School District approved for pre-k program