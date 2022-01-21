Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Recall: Some bags of Lidl-brand frozen chopped spinach may pose listeria risk

Bags of Lidl spinach are being recalled for possible listeria contamination.
Bags of Lidl spinach are being recalled for possible listeria contamination.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Frozen Food Development is recalling specific lots of Lidl-brand 12-ounce packages of frozen spinach for a possible listeria contamination.

The greens were sold in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Delaware, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, the FDA announced.

The bags of spinach have a best by date of Sept. 10, 2023. Items included in the recall are marked with lot Nos. R17742 or R17963 on the back of the bag.

No illnesses have been reported.

Routine testing caught the issue, and production has been halted as the FDA and the company investigate.

The product can be returned to the place you bought it for a refund.

Consumers with questions may contact LIDL Customer Care at 1-844-747-5435 Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evelyn the palomino quarter horse
Missing show horse found dead
Deadly crash involving officer on Shelby Dr.
Memphis police officer, civilian die in overnight crash on Shelby Dr.
Officer Corille Jones killed in overnight crash
Memphis Police Association identifies officer killed in overnight crash
Memphis Officer Corille Jones was killed in a crash while on duty early Thursday morning.
Family and friends mourn loss of MPD officer, following fatal crash
Memphis shopping center files lawsuit against city, Shelby County Schools

Latest News

Report: Former pope failed to act in sexual abuse cases
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Geneva Friday meeting with his Russian counterpart amid...
US: Russia, US on ‘clearer path’ to understanding on Ukraine
Emergency crews respond to vehicle fire on Union Ave.
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about his first year in office.
Biden plans to communicate more in second year in office, White House says
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Geneva Friday meeting with his Russian counterpart amid...
Blinken urges diplomacy, says response to aggression will be severe