Omicron remains dominant COVID-19 variant in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While Shelby County health officials report vaccination numbers have increased and cases are decreasing, they have made it clear that omicron has become the dominant variant in the county.

Health officials say 98% of test samples are omicron.

Thursday, the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) reported 1,554 new cases, bringing the test positivity rate to 30.1%, which is down from last week’s 36.6% and significantly lower than two weeks ago when it was 42.4%

Vaccination numbers are also looking good as the county gets closer to its vaccination goal of 70%.

“We are now closing in on that goal,” said SCHD Director Dr. Michelle Taylor. “More than 472,822 residents are now fully vaccinated, representing 50.5% of the total population. And 58.7% of the total population has received at least one dose of vaccine.”

When it comes to hospitalizations, numbers have not increased as projected. While this is good news, Doug McGowen, chief operating officer for the city, says it’s also bad news.

“The bad news is that is plateaued at 760 people in the hospital who are COVID-positive,” he said. “That is a huge number of people. It’s the highest number of people we’ve ever had hospitalized for the longest period of time,” said McGowen.

Both McGowen and Taylor were excited to share the county will provide COVID test kits for free.

“Special thanks today to Mayor Lee Harris and the Shelby County Board of Commissioners for approving the purchase of 90,000 COVID-19 testing kits to be distributed equitably across Shelby County,” said Taylor.

We will keep you updated on when the county receives those 90,000 test kits and how you can get them.

