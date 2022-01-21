Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Miss. representative backs bill sending fentanyl smugglers to jail for life

Fentanyl is often hidden inside blue pills like these.
Fentanyl is often hidden inside blue pills like these.(Drug Enforcement Administration)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Should fentanyl smugglers spend life behind bars? Representative Michael Guest (R-MS) thinks so.

Guest joined Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett, who introduced legislation to increase the sentence of those found guilty of smuggling fentanyl into the U.S. to life in prison.

“It’s time we take a hard stance against the smuggling of this deadly drug,” Rep. Michael Guest said. “With this legislation, we’re letting drug smugglers know that if they choose to bring fentanyl into American states, communities, and homes, the price they’ll pay will be severe.”

The DEA says the drug is manufactured in foreign countries and smuggled into the United States through Mexico.

Fentanyl overdoses have become the leading cause of death for adults aged 18-45, according to a report by Families Against Fentanyl that analyzes data released by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evelyn the palomino quarter horse
Missing show horse found dead
Deadly crash involving officer on Shelby Dr.
Memphis police officer, civilian die in overnight crash on Shelby Dr.
Officer Corille Jones killed in overnight crash
Memphis Police Association identifies officer killed in overnight crash
Memphis Officer Corille Jones was killed in a crash while on duty early Thursday morning.
Family and friends mourn loss of MPD officer, following fatal crash
Memphis shopping center files lawsuit against city, Shelby County Schools

Latest News

Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas by age group, 1/21/22
Briefing Replay: Arkansas sees 100,000 active COVID cases
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 7,509 cases reported Fri.
Expert breaks down what taxpayers should prepare for this tax season
Expert breaks down what taxpayers should prepare for this tax season
Rodrigues Bell charged with embezzlement
Man charged with embezzlement, steals over $500,000
Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson to appear in court
Young Dolph murder suspect Justin Johnson hit with federal charge