Memphis teens apologize, turn themselves in for illegal dumping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Memphis teens are coming forward to apologize and make amends for their actions, illegal dumping.

Alongside two Shelby County commissioners, the two teens made these remarks about an incident near Parkway Village:

“We want to apologize to the City of Memphis, the county and taxpayers for what we did. And to make amends we want to go back and pick up what we left off and do some community work for volunteer service.”

“This should not travel with them for the rest of their lives because they made one mistake.,” Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner said.

Commissioner Eddie Jones and Van Turner both say these two young men should be an example for others in our community.

Jones says this is also a reminder that those who break the law and dump trash illegally will be caught and prosecuted.

