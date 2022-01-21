Memphis Chamber working to create new job opportunities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Preparing for the future of Memphis.

Job opportunities like Blue Oval City are coming in the near future.

Now, the Memphis Chamber of Commerce and business leaders are continuing to expand on present and future opportunities as they begin to create an accelerated career program for the mid-south.

Ted Townsend from the Chamber says 55% of Shelby County’s workers have a high school diploma, and this is an opportunity to expand career prospects without a 4-year degree program.

“Accelerated skills training, can give them that credential that industry recognized certification that allows them to to gain access to those opportunities in 20 weeks or less,” Townsend said.

Beverly Robertson, the chamber’s president, says they’re also thinking about the growth of existing businesses.

“Not only are we trying to identify talent for you know, Blue Oval city and Ford, but here’s the reality. We will not allow our businesses that have invested in us for years to fail. We’ve got to make sure that they remain hold through this process,” Robertson said.

A chance for people to invest in a new future for themselves and their families.

“Our goal is really truly to make Memphis more competitive for this region, and to be able to create an opportunity for the transformational jobs and investments that are already coming our way,” Robertson said.

