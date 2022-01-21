Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis Chamber working to create new job opportunities

By Talya Faggart
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Preparing for the future of Memphis.

Job opportunities like Blue Oval City are coming in the near future.

Now, the Memphis Chamber of Commerce and business leaders are continuing to expand on present and future opportunities as they begin to create an accelerated career program for the mid-south.

Ted Townsend from the Chamber says 55% of Shelby County’s workers have a high school diploma, and this is an opportunity to expand career prospects without a 4-year degree program.

“Accelerated skills training, can give them that credential that industry recognized certification that allows them to to gain access to those opportunities in 20 weeks or less,” Townsend said.

Beverly Robertson, the chamber’s president, says they’re also thinking about the growth of existing businesses.

“Not only are we trying to identify talent for you know, Blue Oval city and Ford, but here’s the reality. We will not allow our businesses that have invested in us for years to fail. We’ve got to make sure that they remain hold through this process,” Robertson said.

A chance for people to invest in a new future for themselves and their families.

“Our goal is really truly to make Memphis more competitive for this region, and to be able to create an opportunity for the transformational jobs and investments that are already coming our way,” Robertson said.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Evelyn the palomino quarter horse
Missing show horse found dead
Memphis shooting leaves multiple people injured, including teen
2 possible suspects in custody after 3 teens injured in Memphis shooting
Deadly crash involving officer on Shelby Dr.
Memphis police officer, civilian die in overnight crash on Shelby Dr.
Officer Corille Jones killed in overnight crash
Memphis Police Association identifies officer killed in overnight crash
Ambushed: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot while heading to work
Man arrested in shooting of off-duty Memphis police lieutenant

Latest News

U.S. Marshals capture murder suspect Chico Smith
U.S. Marshals capture murder suspect
Omicron remains dominant COVID-19 variant in Shelby County
Omicron remains dominant COVID-19 variant in Shelby County
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Memphis Officer Corille Jones was killed in a crash while on duty early Thursday morning.
Family and friends mourn loss of MPD officer, following fatal crash