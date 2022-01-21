Memphis breweries participate in “Pick-up of a Pint”
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crosstown, Memphis Made and Soul and Spirits breweries are letting you get a free beer for helping pick up litter in Tennessee.
Pick-Up for a Pint is part of a new campaign called Pitch In. It is an initiative to generate participation in local litter pickups.
The event is set to happen Saturday, January 22.
Andy Ashby, Co-Founder of Memphis Made Brewing Co., and Sharon Cheek, Executive Director of the Tennessee Craft Brewer Guild, joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 digital desk to talk more about the event and how it got started.
Volunteers will meet at a designated location to pick up litter, sort items for recyclables and enjoy a free pint.
For volunteer registration and event details click here.
