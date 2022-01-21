Memphis Animal Services in need of fosters as temperatures drop dangerously low

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) is calling on you to consider taking in a furry friend amid dangerously low temperatures.

The shelter is in serious need of fosters as capacity is being pushed to the max.

“One thing we know for sure is there are going to be more take-ins in this community,” said Alexis Pugh with MAS. “Our officers are running back-to-back-to-back calls to get owners to bring their pets inside, but unfortunately we are seeing more situations where we have no choice but to confiscate those animals.”

There are short-term and long-term fostering options available. You can stop by the MAS shelter any day between noon and 4 p.m.

