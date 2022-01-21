Man indicted in Whitehaven motel murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A grand jury indicted a man for the murder of a 23-year-old at a motel in Whitehaven.

Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says Fountain Holley, also known as Fontaine Holley, was indicted on a count of second-degree murder.

He is accused of shooting the victim on Sept. 12, 2021, at the Skyline Inn on East Shelby Drive.

He is being held in jail on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.