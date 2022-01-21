Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man charged with embezzlement, steals over $500,000

Rodrigues Bell charged with embezzlement
Rodrigues Bell charged with embezzlement(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 28-year-old Rodrigues Bell has been charged with fraudulently establishing employees and bank accounts to embezzle over $500,000 from Diverse Staffing.

According to the affidavit, Bell was a manager that had computer access to employee applications and time cards. Using this information, Bell established 20 applicants as fake employees to funnel the money back to himself.

Bell did not have permission from the company to establish these employees or permission from any of the individuals who’s information he used to receive money in their names.

The report says Bell would manually clock in and out each day for each of the employees that did not actually work for the company. He also opened 39 different bank accounts at various banks in the names of the false employees that showed money being transferred to Bell’s personal bank account.

There were at least 16 debit cards issued for the various fraudulent identities and the funds stolen from Diverse Staffing totaled over $500,000.

Bell is charged with identity theft, theft of property, embezzlement of $250,000 or more and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

