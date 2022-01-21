Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor-Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina cover story highlights a new bilingual children’s book written by a Latin teacher here in Memphis.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about the author, Josefina Cabello Galarza. The book is titled “Sometimes in English, Sometimes in Spanish” which shares what it is like for a child in a bilingual family.

Another feature celebrates 7 new Hispanic officers joining the Memphis Police Department.

