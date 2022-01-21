Advertise with Us
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor-Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina cover story highlights a new bilingual children’s book written by a Latin teacher here in Memphis.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about the author, Josefina Cabello Galarza. The book is titled “Sometimes in English, Sometimes in Spanish” which shares what it is like for a child in a bilingual family.

Another feature celebrates 7 new Hispanic officers joining the Memphis Police Department.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

