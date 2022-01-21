Former American Academy of Pediatrics president encourages parents to get kids vaccinated

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A national campaign is underway to increase the number of children vaccinated against the COVID-19 amid the spread of the omicron variant.

The “It’s Up to You” campaign is hoping to provide information to parents about the vaccine in kids.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, as of January 13, over 981,000 cases among children were reported in the United States.

Right now, the Shelby County Health Department is reporting over 6,000 active pediatric cases.

Dr. Lee Beers, former President of the American Academy of Pediatrics, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine in kids 5 to 11.

“I’m a parent of two teenagers who are fully vaccinated and boosted,” Dr. Beers said. “And the things that were important for me to know, which is what I share with parents, is that first of all the vaccine is safe and effective and we’ve seen that in the clinical trials, but we’ve also seen that actually since the vaccine’s been rolled out. Over 7-million children ages 5 to 11 have at least gotten one vaccine and almost 16-million children ages 12 to 17 have at least gotten one dose of the vaccine and we monitor that and look at that very carefully and we continue to see that it’s a safe and effective vaccine.”

