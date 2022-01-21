Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Federal employees to get $15 minimum wage

The Office of Personnel Management announced Friday that a $15 minimum wage is being...
The Office of Personnel Management announced Friday that a $15 minimum wage is being implemented, impacting 67,000 out of 2.2 million federal employees.(Source: KFVS)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Federal workers who earn minimum wage will be getting a pay boost.

The Office of Personnel Management announced Friday that a $15 minimum wage is being implemented, impacting 67,000 out of 2.2 million federal employees.

Most workers who will get a raise work at the Department of Defense.

The changes are expected to be implemented by the end of the month.

“Fight for $15″ has been a rallying cry for those in favor of a higher minimum wage for years, but pushes to raise it by Democrats and organized labor have been unsuccessful.

The federal minimum wage is currently $7.25 an hour, but it is higher in several states.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evelyn the palomino quarter horse
Missing show horse found dead
Deadly crash involving officer on Shelby Dr.
Memphis police officer, civilian die in overnight crash on Shelby Dr.
Officer Corille Jones killed in overnight crash
Memphis Police Association identifies officer killed in overnight crash
Memphis Officer Corille Jones was killed in a crash while on duty early Thursday morning.
Family and friends mourn loss of MPD officer, following fatal crash
Memphis shopping center files lawsuit against city, Shelby County Schools

Latest News

Louis Anderson, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for...
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
This combination photo shows Hillary Salcedo, 14, and Hector Avila, 28.
Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas teen
Using dozens of giant sticky gems, her parents went to work decorating her head for wacky hair...
Bald girl bedazzles hair for wacky hair day at school
The requirement kicked in in November, when the White House said more than 95% of federal...
Trump appointee blocks Biden federal worker vaccine mandate