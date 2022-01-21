Emergency crews respond to vehicle fire on Union Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire on Union Avenue Thursday morning. According to Memphis Fire Department dispatch, no one was transported to the hospital.

According to the Action News 5 Traffic Team, the vehicle is disabled at Union Avenue and South Bellevue Boulevard. Drivers heading to Methodist University Hospital and Central High School could be affected.

Madison or Central Ave. can be used as alternate routes until the scene is cleared.

MFD dispatch says the fire has been put out.

