DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing man after finding his vehicle

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing man.

The sheriff’s department says Dustin Haislip’s vehicle was found just before 1 p.m. Wednesday at Baker Road and Moore in Lake Cormorant. He was reportedly last seen walking near Starlanding and Baldwin a short time later.

Haislip is 37 years old. He’s 5′6″ and weighs 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan Carthartt coat, work boots, and a hat.

Anyone with information on Haislip’s whereabouts is asked to call the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department at 662-469-8027.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.