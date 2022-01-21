MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Can cannabis prevent COVID-19? That’s the question people are asking ever since a research study was released this month.

It’s no surprise that news of cannabis compounds preventing COVID-19 has made the rounds on social media ever since a study published by researchers from Oregan State University.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Stephen Threlkeld says researchers used acids that are part of cannabis and found that when the components are poured into a petri dish they bind to the spiked protein of the coronavirus.

But he said before folks get too excited, the study doesn’t quite prove cannabis prevents COVID-19.

“It’s merely a study where they poured things into a petri dish to see what happened,” said Threlkeld. “We’ve seen this hydroxychloroquine we’ve seen it with high concentrations of ivermectin you see the same thing with battery acid.”

