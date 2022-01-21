Advertise with Us
Bitter cold gripping the Mid-South along with a North wind making it feel even colder

By Ron Childers
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure in the Midwest is driving cold Canadian air into the Mid-South tonight along with a brisk North wind that will put wind chills in the single digits for much of the area by sunrise tomorrow followed by another cold day.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a North wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper teens to near 20.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with a North wind at 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light North wind and lows in the upper teens to near 20.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the lower 20s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 50 and lows near 30.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and lows near 40. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with high temperatures in the lower 40s early in the day and falling through the afternoon and ending in the lower 20s overnight. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s and overnight lows near 20. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 40s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

