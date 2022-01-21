Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Best Life: Meditation can improve the way your brain works

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Scientists estimate that between 200 million to 500 million people meditate worldwide. And more than 14% of Americans have meditated at least once. This popular practice is known to improve focus and make you feel better, but research is also showing it has powerful effects on the brain.

It can help you focus, keep you calm and now research is showing meditation may also improve the way your brain works.

A study out of UCLA found people who meditated for an average of 20 years had more grey matter volume throughout their brains.

Grey matter helps you control movements, maintain memories, regulate emotions and more.

A review from Johns Hopkins found mindfulness meditation helped reduce symptoms of depression, anxiety and pain. And a team of researchers at Harvard found eight weeks of mindfulness meditation actually increased cortical thickness in regions of the brain including the hippocampus, an area that rules learning and memory.

Anyone can meditate. If you’re new to the practice, try to set aside five to ten minutes each day. Find a place where you feel calm.

Sit and focus on your body and your breath. If your mind wanders, gently guide it back. Popular apps like Headspace, Calm, and Buddhify are good resources and many offer guided meditation options.

Remember, this simple practice could have big impacts on your brain.

Other studies have shown meditation can reduce the risk of being hospitalized for coronary disease by 87%. And it can relieve the symptoms of insomnia 75% of the time.

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; Robert Walko, Videographer and Editor.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Evelyn the palomino quarter horse
Missing show horse found dead
Deadly crash involving officer on Shelby Dr.
Memphis police officer, civilian die in overnight crash on Shelby Dr.
Officer Corille Jones killed in overnight crash
Memphis Police Association identifies officer killed in overnight crash
Memphis Officer Corille Jones was killed in a crash while on duty early Thursday morning.
Family and friends mourn loss of MPD officer, following fatal crash
Memphis shopping center files lawsuit against city, Shelby County Schools

Latest News

Can cannabis prevent COVID-19?
Germantown Municipal School District votes to drop mask mandate
Germantown Municipal School District votes to drop mask mandate
Germantown Municipal School District votes to drop mask mandate
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19