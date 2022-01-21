901 FC re-signs to goalkeeper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the pitch, Memphis 901 FC continues reeling in players of last season’s first-ever playoff squad.

Goalkeeper John Berner is the latest to recast his lot with the Boys in Black.

Berner had two clean sheets and 27 saves in six starts with the 901 before an achilles injury ended his season.

Those numbers were good for third on Memphis’ All-Time Single-Season list.

901 FC opens its season on March 12 against the Pittsburgh River Hounds Downtown at AutoZone Park.

