63-year-old man critically injured in crash in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 63-year-old man is in critical condition after a crash in Shelby County Friday morning.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:15 a.m. near Soderlund Drive in North Shelby County.

Two vehicles were involved.

SCSO says the cause of the crash is under investigation.

SCSO traffic investigators are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at about 9:15 am today on Shelby Rd. near Soderlund Dr. in north Shelby County. A 63-year-old male driver was transported critical to Regional One Health. The cause of this accident is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/9urLxIg2U1 — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) January 21, 2022

