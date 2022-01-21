Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

63-year-old man critically injured in crash in Shelby County

Shelby Co Sheriff's Office
Shelby Co Sheriff's Office(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 63-year-old man is in critical condition after a crash in Shelby County Friday morning.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:15 a.m. near Soderlund Drive in North Shelby County.

Two vehicles were involved.

SCSO says the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Evelyn the palomino quarter horse
Missing show horse found dead
Deadly crash involving officer on Shelby Dr.
Memphis police officer, civilian die in overnight crash on Shelby Dr.
Officer Corille Jones killed in overnight crash
Memphis Police Association identifies officer killed in overnight crash
Memphis Officer Corille Jones was killed in a crash while on duty early Thursday morning.
Family and friends mourn loss of MPD officer, following fatal crash
Memphis shopping center files lawsuit against city, Shelby County Schools

Latest News

Emergency crews respond to vehicle fire on Union Ave.
Can cannabis kill COVID-19? Memphis doctor weighs in
456K Miss. Entergy customers see price hike in 2022
Friday morning headlines - WMC
Friday morning headlines - WMC