63-year-old man critically injured in crash in Shelby County
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 63-year-old man is in critical condition after a crash in Shelby County Friday morning.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:15 a.m. near Soderlund Drive in North Shelby County.
Two vehicles were involved.
SCSO says the cause of the crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.