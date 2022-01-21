Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
456K Miss. Entergy customers see price hike in 2022

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Freezing temperatures across the Mid-South this week and now people in Mississippi may have a price hike to deal with as they try to warm up and stay warm this winter.

Entergy Mississippi is raising electricity rates for customers.

The Public Service Commission approved the utility’s request for a rate increase to recoup costs from rising natural gas prices.

The increase will affect 456,000 customers in 45 of the 82 counties in Mississippi.

“The average Entergy customer, residential homeowner will see an increase of about $7.81,” said Brent Bailey, Central District Public Service Commissioner. “That’s a customer that uses approximately a thousand-kilowatt hours a month.”

The rate hikes are expected to be retroactive back to Jan. 1.

