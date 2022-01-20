Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to a windy and bitterly cold pattern to end the week

By Ron Childers
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A brisk North wind will usher cold Canadian air into the Mid-South beginning tonight allowing temperatures to fall well below average and wind chills to dip into the single digits by early morning.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a slight chance of a wintry mix during the evening along with a North wind at 15 to 20 MPH and overnight lows in the upper teens to lower 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a North wind at 15 MPH, high temperatures near 30, and wind chills in the mid to upper teens during the day.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a North wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the upper teens.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper teens to near 20.

THE WEEK: Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 30s and overnight lows in the mid 20s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s and lows near 30.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers along with highs in the lower 40s early in the day and falling in the 30s by the afternoon and ending in the lower 20s Tuesday night. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 30s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

