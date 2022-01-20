Woman badly beaten in home invasion in Forrest City, 2 suspects in custody

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - An elderly woman is recovering after being badly beaten during a home invasion in Forrest City and two suspects are now in custody.

Around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Forrest City police say an elderly woman with injuries to her head showed up at the department reporting a robbery.

She allegedly told officers she was beaten with a gun by the men who broke into her home.

As the officers went to investigate at her home she was taken to the hospital due to an “apparent bleed on her brain caused by blood force trauma,” according to Forrest City police.

Officers were able to track the suspects down with camera systems to an address on Wooddale Street. A white Dodge Charger belonging to Felipe Bradley was located at the address. Police say they found items belonging to the victim inside the vehicle.

Bradley is charged with accomplice to aggravated residential burglary, accomplice to theft by force, engaging in violent criminal group activity, theft by receiving and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Markie Childers Jr. is also charged with accomplice to aggravated residential burglary, engaging in violent criminal group activity and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Forrest City investigators say two other suspects involved in the case are still on the run.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.