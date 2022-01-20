Walmart to build new fulfillment center in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Walmart has announced plans to build a new fulfillment center in Olive Branch, MS.

The facility will be a more than 1,000,000 square foot fulfillment center on Marina Drive and is set to open in the spring of 2022.

The center will provide 250 full-time jobs to the Olive Branch area.

“Walmart is proud to welcome its newest fulfillment center to the city of Olive Branch as we continue to grow our national supply chain network and eCommerce capabilities in the mid-South,” said Steve Miller, SVP of supply chain operations, Walmart U.S. “The new facility will store millions of items from Walmart’s everyday low-priced merchandise, which will be ready to be shipped directly to customers with the great speed that they expect.”

