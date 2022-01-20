Advertise with Us
Tips for a standout resume

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The job market is hot right now and if you want to land a new career it all begins with a good resume.

Angela Copeland, Vice President of recruiter.com, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about some of the biggest mistakes people make and to share tips to make your resume stand out.

“There are a number of things that people can really work on,” Copeland said. “One of the big ones I would say is look at the e-mail address you’re using on your resume. A lot of folks like to use e-mail addresses like AOL and what that communicates to the employer is you’re a bit out of date in terms of technology.”

For more tips, watch the full interview in the video player above.

Tips for a standout resume
