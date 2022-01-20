Advertise with Us
Senate hearing to decide Tenn. Sen. Katrina Robinson’s fate in office

By Camille Connor
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - State Senator Katrina Robinson will stand before her peers for a Senate hearing Thursday. She faces the possibility of being removed from office.

The Tennessee Senate Ethics Committee plans to discuss Sen. Katrina Robinson’s criminal conviction and decide whether to issue a formal recommendation for her removal to the full senate.

Robinson will have to stand before the committee to defend her position.

Just two weeks ago, Robinson was acquitted of two fraud charges. Before that, she was found guilty of four counts of wire fraud in September.

She also faces federal charges of money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail fraud in a separate case. Robinson has recently accepted a plea deal in the federal case.

Back in September Lt. Governor Randy McNally publicly stated that Robinson should step down.

Ahead of the Senate hearing, Robinson released a statement maintaining her innocence.

Thirteen senators with the Shelby County Democratic Caucus also signed a letter of support for Robinson. The Senate Ethics Committee hearing is set to begin Thursday at 10:30 a.m. We will be updating you with the latest information throughout the day on-air and online.

