Opening date announced for Concourse B at Memphis International Airport

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An opening date has been announced for the $245 million modernization of Concourse B at the Memphis International Airport.

The concourse will open Tuesday, Feb. 15.

The first flight at the new concourse is scheduled to be a Delta Air Lines flight, arriving to Memphis at 6:18 p.m. The first departing flights will begin operations Wednesday, Feb. 16.

The redesign includes the addition of wider corridors, moving walkways, larger boarding areas, higher ceilings, and increased natural lighting.

As the project nears completion, work continues on concessions, retail, and airline operations space.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

