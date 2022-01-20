Advertise with Us
Missing show horse found dead

Evelyn the palomino quarter horse
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A show horse that was reported missing after the Battle in the Saddle competition on Saturday has been found dead.

According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the horse was found on Walnut Grove west of Haley Harvest, but a cause of death has not been provided at this time.

Three-year-old Evelyn was a palomino quarter horse that had last seen in her stall at 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 14 and then reported missing by the Agricenter ShowPlace Arena.

According to the incident report, a witness reported seeing the horse roaming the barn hall, but, when he tried to catch her, she ran off.

