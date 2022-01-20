Advertise with Us
Mid-South School district considering 4-day school week

Rivercrest Elementary School
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - A Mid-South school district could soon shorten the school week to just four days.

The Rivercrest School District in Mississippi County, Arkansas is reaching out to parents and teachers for input on the change.

So far, there have been mixed reactions. One parent said she is completely on board with the proposal but understands where parents might be concerned.

“My student is older and we don’t have to worry about childcare or anything like that, but I do think there will be a lot of families that it will be an issue for,” said parent Nicky Brigance.

The Arkansas Department of Education has already approved the proposal. The next step is the school board approving the proposal.

