Memphis shopping center files lawsuit against city, SCS

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis shopping center is at the center of a lawsuit.

Owners of the Balmoral Shopping Center at Quince and Ridgeway filed a lawsuit in November against the City of Memphis and the Shelby County Board of Education.

The lawsuit claims neither the city nor Shelby County Schools (SCS) have done enough to control students and vehicle traffic from neighboring Ridgeway High School.

The suit says students are being dropped off and picked up and the shopping center, which is just one-tenth of a mile from the school, creating problems for business owners and patrons.

Balmoral is seeking a permanent injunction and $5 million in damages.

View the lawsuit below.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

