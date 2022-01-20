Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis police officer involved in crash, roadway shut down for investigation

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are shutting down a busy roadway due to a crash investigation involving one of their officers.

According to our crews on the scene, a Memphis police officer appears to have been involved in a multi-vehicle crash at an Exxon gas station off Pleasant Hill Road and East Shelby Drive.

Our Action News 5 photographer got to the scene over an hour ago and says he saw a cruiser involved. 

Memphis police and fire departments say the crash happened around 2:30 Thursday morning.

At least one person was transported to Regional One Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. We are working to learn more information from police on the scene.

All lanes on Shelby Drive between Lamar and Malone are shut down until further notice.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis shooting leaves multiple people injured, including teen
2 possible suspects in custody after 3 teens injured in Memphis shooting
Ambushed: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot while heading to work
Man arrested in shooting of off-duty Memphis police lieutenant
Memphis Amazon employee robbed of delivery truck
Memphis Amazon employee robbed of delivery truck
Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson arrested in Young Dolph's murder
Prosecutors could seek death penalty in Young Dolph murder case
Historic downtown building to be revitalized
Company chosen to revitalize historic building in downtown Memphis

Latest News

Crash involving officer on Shelby Drive
Memphis police officer involved in crash, intersection shut down for investigation
Two-car crash leaves two dead, others injured
Two-car crash leaves two dead, others injured
Single car crash sends one to hospital
Single car crash sends one to hospital
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead at I-240 and Millbranch
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead at I-240 and Millbranch