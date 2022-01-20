Memphis police officer involved in crash, roadway shut down for investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are shutting down a busy roadway due to a crash investigation involving one of their officers.

According to our crews on the scene, a Memphis police officer appears to have been involved in a multi-vehicle crash at an Exxon gas station off Pleasant Hill Road and East Shelby Drive.

Our Action News 5 photographer got to the scene over an hour ago and says he saw a cruiser involved.

Memphis police and fire departments say the crash happened around 2:30 Thursday morning.

At least one person was transported to Regional One Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. We are working to learn more information from police on the scene.

All lanes on Shelby Drive between Lamar and Malone are shut down until further notice.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.