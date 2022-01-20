Memphis Police Association identifies officer killed in overnight crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Association has identified the on-duty officer killed in an overnight crash that also left a civilian dead.

Officer Corille Jones was driving down East Shelby Drive around 2:30 a.m. Thursday when he was struck by a vehicle traveling on Pleasant Hill Road, according to Memphis Police Department.

MPA says Jones was 32 years old and leaves behind two daughters.

He served with the department for nearly two years.

A fundraiser with a goal of $40,000 has been created to help Jones’ family.

