Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Marion School District on 2-hour delay Thursday

((Source: WMC))
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Marion School District is on a two-hour delay Thursday due to cold weather and hazardous morning travel.

The district says buses will run on regular routes on the delayed schedule.

Students will be dismissed from school at the regular dismissal time.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis shooting leaves multiple people injured, including teen
2 possible suspects in custody after 3 teens injured in Memphis shooting
Ambushed: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot while heading to work
Man arrested in shooting of off-duty Memphis police lieutenant
Memphis Amazon employee robbed of delivery truck
Memphis Amazon employee robbed of delivery truck
Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson arrested in Young Dolph's murder
Prosecutors could seek death penalty in Young Dolph murder case
Historic downtown building to be revitalized
Company chosen to revitalize historic building in downtown Memphis

Latest News

Crash involving officer on Shelby Drive
Memphis police officer, civilian die in overnight crash on Shelby Dr.
State Sen. Katrina Robinson and attorneys maintain innocence after guilty verdict
Senate hearing to decide Tenn. Sen. Katrina Robinson’s fate in office
Man dies following shooting in Memphis
Man dies following shooting in Memphis
Memphis shopping center files lawsuit against city, SCS