Marion School District on 2-hour delay Thursday

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Marion School District is on a two-hour delay Thursday due to cold weather and hazardous morning travel.

The district says buses will run on regular routes on the delayed schedule.

Students will be dismissed from school at the regular dismissal time.

