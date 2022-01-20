Man indicted in Memphis shooting that killed man, critically injured woman
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been indicted in a shooting that left a man dead and a woman critically wounded.
According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Robert Williams, 30, was indicted Thursday on the following charges:
- First-degree murder
- Attempted first-degree murder
- Reckless endangerment
- Convicted felon with a handgun
The shooting happened in December 2020 along Barron Avenue, east of Pendleton Street near Orange Mound. Investigators say 35-year-old Christopher Sutton and his girlfriend were in the front seat of a car when Williams, who was an acquaintance, got into the back seat to discuss a purchase.
Investigators say moments later, Williams shot Sutton several times in the head. Williams then fired several shots at Sutton’s girlfriend when she got out of the car and began running.
A bullet struck a 52-year-old woman in the side of her face. She survived her wound but was critically injured.
Williams is being held on a $2 million bond.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
