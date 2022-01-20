Advertise with Us
Man indicted in Memphis shooting that killed man, critically injured woman

(Source: Gray News)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been indicted in a shooting that left a man dead and a woman critically wounded.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Robert Williams, 30, was indicted Thursday on the following charges:

  • First-degree murder
  • Attempted first-degree murder
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Convicted felon with a handgun

The shooting happened in December 2020 along Barron Avenue, east of Pendleton Street near Orange Mound. Investigators say 35-year-old Christopher Sutton and his girlfriend were in the front seat of a car when Williams, who was an acquaintance, got into the back seat to discuss a purchase.

Investigators say moments later, Williams shot Sutton several times in the head. Williams then fired several shots at Sutton’s girlfriend when she got out of the car and began running.

A bullet struck a 52-year-old woman in the side of her face. She survived her wound but was critically injured.

Williams is being held on a $2 million bond.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

