Man dies following shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead following a shooting in Memphis Wednesday night.

The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Elvis Presley.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition where he died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.

The suspect fled the scene in a gray four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

