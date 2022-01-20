Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man dies following shooting in Memphis

Man dies following shooting in Memphis
Man dies following shooting in Memphis(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead following a shooting in Memphis Wednesday night.

The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Elvis Presley.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition where he died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.

The suspect fled the scene in a gray four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Ambushed: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot while heading to work
Man arrested in shooting of off-duty Memphis police lieutenant
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Memphis shooting leaves multiple people injured, including teen
2 possible suspects in custody after 3 teens injured in Memphis shooting
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Suspects wanted after more than $30K in designer eyeglasses stolen from Memphis business
Suspects wanted after more than $30K in designer eyeglasses stolen from Memphis business

Latest News

Memphis shopping center files lawsuit against city, SCS
Opening date announced for Concourse B at Memphis International Airport
Opening date announced for Concourse B at Memphis International Airport
Ford looking for a diverse workforce for Blue Oval City
Ford looking for a diverse workforce for Blue Oval City
100 N. Main
Development group selected to revitalize Memphis’ tallest building