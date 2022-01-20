Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man charged in Oak Shire Apartments shooting

Deveon Howard charged in Oak Shire Apartments shooting
Deveon Howard charged in Oak Shire Apartments shooting(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 20-year-old Deveon Howard has been charged in a shooting death at Oak Shire Apartments on December 12, 2021.

According to the affidavit, police responded to a shooting at Oak Shire and found Drake Ward suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The report says that Ward was walking through the apartment complex when a red or burgundy sedan pulled up next to him. Ward reportedly got into an argument with the driver.

The driver then pointed a gun at Ward, shooting him several times and the apartment behind him.

The report say Ward also had a handgun but was unable to fire.

Howard was later identified as a suspect and has been charged with second-degree murder and reckless endangerment by discharging a firearm into a habitation

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

