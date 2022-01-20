Man charged in Oak Shire Apartments shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 20-year-old Deveon Howard has been charged in a shooting death at Oak Shire Apartments on December 12, 2021.

According to the affidavit, police responded to a shooting at Oak Shire and found Drake Ward suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The report says that Ward was walking through the apartment complex when a red or burgundy sedan pulled up next to him. Ward reportedly got into an argument with the driver.

The driver then pointed a gun at Ward, shooting him several times and the apartment behind him.

The report say Ward also had a handgun but was unable to fire.

Howard was later identified as a suspect and has been charged with second-degree murder and reckless endangerment by discharging a firearm into a habitation

