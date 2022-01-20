Man accused of shooting MPD officer in Olive Branch faces gun charges in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of ambushing a Memphis police officer outside of his Mississippi home is now facing charges in Memphis.

Investigators say 42-year-old Anthony Carpenter was in custody on an attempted second-degree murder charge in Olive Branch when police say they searched a Memphis address listed in a warrant and found multiple guns.

According to the affidavit, Carpenter also has a previous second-degree murder conviction in Shelby County where he served 23 years in jail.

He is now charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

He appeared before a Shelby County judge on the gun charge Thursday and is due back in court on Jan. 27.

There’s no word on when Carpenter will be extradited to DeSoto County for the murder charge.

