Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man accused of shooting MPD officer in Olive Branch faces gun charges in Memphis

Anthony Carpenter arrested in shooting of off-duty Memphis police lieutenant
Anthony Carpenter arrested in shooting of off-duty Memphis police lieutenant(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of ambushing a Memphis police officer outside of his Mississippi home is now facing charges in Memphis.

Investigators say 42-year-old Anthony Carpenter was in custody on an attempted second-degree murder charge in Olive Branch when police say they searched a Memphis address listed in a warrant and found multiple guns.

According to the affidavit, Carpenter also has a previous second-degree murder conviction in Shelby County where he served 23 years in jail.

He is now charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

He appeared before a Shelby County judge on the gun charge Thursday and is due back in court on Jan. 27.

There’s no word on when Carpenter will be extradited to DeSoto County for the murder charge.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis shooting leaves multiple people injured, including teen
2 possible suspects in custody after 3 teens injured in Memphis shooting
Deadly crash involving officer on Shelby Dr.
Memphis police officer, civilian die in overnight crash on Shelby Dr.
Ambushed: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot while heading to work
Man arrested in shooting of off-duty Memphis police lieutenant
Memphis Amazon employee robbed of delivery truck
Memphis Amazon employee robbed of delivery truck
Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson arrested in Young Dolph's murder
Prosecutors could seek death penalty in Young Dolph murder case

Latest News

Scene of fatal crash on Shelby Dr. involving Memphis officer
Memphis Police Association identifies officer killed in overnight crash
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 8,329 cases reported Thurs.
Watch Live
Watch Live: Memphis-Shelby County COVID Task Force gives update on vaccines, cases
Tennessee Army National Guard assists park with winter rescue
Tennessee National Guard assists in Great Smoky Mountains helicopter rescue
MPD officer killed in multicar crash
MPD officer killed in multicar crash