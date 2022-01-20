Advertise with Us
London-bound jet returns to Miami over maskless passenger

FILE - American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, near a...
FILE - American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, near a terminal at Boston Logan International Airport, in Boston. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, reported a loss of $931 million in its fourth quarter.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By Associated Press
Jan. 20, 2022
(AP) - An American Airlines flight to London had to turn around and return to Miami after a woman on the plane refused to wear a face mask.

That’s what American Airlines says happened on the Wednesday night flight. The airline called Miami police, and officers escorted a woman off the plane at Miami International Airport without incident.

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department said Thursday that American Airlines staff dealt with the passenger administratively.

