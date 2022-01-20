Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Family and friends mourn loss of MPD officer, following fatal crash

By Parker King
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An early Thursday morning crash claimed the lives of two people, one of them a Memphis Police Officer.

The Memphis Police Association (MPA) later identified the deceased officer as Corille Jones, who had served with the department for nearly two years.

Memphis Police and Fire were dispatched to the intersection of East Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill Road around 2:30 a.m.

Involved were two civilians and Jones, known to his friends and family as CJ.

The initial investigation shows Jones, who was on duty, was heading East on Shelby Drive.

The other two vehicles were heading North on Pleasant Hill, and the three vehicles collided.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while Jones was transported to Regional One where he would pass.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the citizen that lost their lives and also to our officer,” said Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis, shortly after arriving on the scene of the crash. “This is just a reminder of the risks that our officers take every day.”

We reached out to several friends and family of Jones over the course of Thursday.

Jones’ mother was unavailable, his sister ‘not strong enough’ to speak to us at this time.

His friend Sean Driver gave us a quick look at what Jones meant to those around him.

“He was a great man. Loved basketball, loved his children,” Driver said in a text message.

MPA’s Charitable Foundation quickly started a donations page on Facebook that has already racked up thousands of dollars from hundreds of donors, a sign of how much Jones meant to his family and peers both on and off the force.

Right now, a lot of questions remain unanswered as to how this happened, but Chief Davis hopes those answers will come quickly.

“We sincerely hope that in the days to come that we can find peace and comfort for the family of... the officer’s family and also the citizen’s family,” Davis said.

The identities of the two other drivers have not been released.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation.

