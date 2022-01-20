Advertise with Us
Dry and cold through the weekend

By Erin Thomas
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Arctic air has returned to the Mid-South along with gusty north winds. This arctic high pressure system will gradually shift east and weaken over the next few days and temps will gradually warm to near normal by Monday next week ahead of an approaching cold front.

TODAY: Some clouds early and bitter cold with wind chills in the single digits and teens this morning. Highs will only in the upper 20s to lower 30s with a northeast wind at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and frigid with overnight lows in the teens to near 20. Wind chills will drop in the single digits and teens tonight into Friday morning.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 30s and lows near 20.

WEEKEND: The weekend will feature dry but cold temperatures with highs in the mid 30s Saturday to around 40 Sunday and lows in the teens to mid 20s.

NEXT WEEK: Highs will warm close to 50 on Monday with sunshine but then drop back into the 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday with clouds. A brief shower or wintry mix is possible Tuesday but it will remain cold the rest of the week.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

