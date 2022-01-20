Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Dead body found in ditch off Marshall County highway

(WRDW)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Marshall County officials launched a death investigation Thursday morning after finding a dead body off a highway.

Marshall County Major Kelly McMillen confirms the body was found in a ditch off Highway 269 and Shanult Road.

No additional details have been released regarding the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis shooting leaves multiple people injured, including teen
2 possible suspects in custody after 3 teens injured in Memphis shooting
Deadly crash involving officer on Shelby Dr.
Memphis police officer, civilian die in overnight crash on Shelby Dr.
Ambushed: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot while heading to work
Man arrested in shooting of off-duty Memphis police lieutenant
Memphis Amazon employee robbed of delivery truck
Memphis Amazon employee robbed of delivery truck
Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson arrested in Young Dolph's murder
Prosecutors could seek death penalty in Young Dolph murder case

Latest News

One hit, killed by train near Poplar avenue
One hit, killed by train near Poplar avenue
Forrest City home invasion suspects -- Felipe Bradley and Markie Childers Jr.
Woman badly beaten in home invasion in Forrest City, 2 suspects in custody
Deadly crash involving officer on Shelby Dr.
Memphis police officer, civilian die in overnight crash on Shelby Dr.
Miss. approves hybrid scheduling amid COVID-19 surge, effective immediately