Dead body found in ditch off Marshall County highway

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Marshall County officials launched a death investigation Thursday morning after finding a dead body off a highway.

Marshall County Major Kelly McMillen confirms the body was found in a ditch off Highway 269 and Shanult Road.

No additional details have been released regarding the investigation.

