Czech singer who intentionally caught COVID-19 has died, son says

Health care workers assist COVID-19 patient during a transport from a overrun hospital in Ceska...
Health care workers assist COVID-19 patient during a transport from a overrun hospital in Ceska Lipa, Czech Republic, Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)(Petr David Josek | AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A Czech folk singer who was opposed to getting a COVID-19 vaccine has died after deliberately contracting the virus, according to her son.

Hana Horka, the vocalist for the band Asonance, died at the age of 57, her son Jan Rek told CNN affiliate CNN Prima News.

Rek said while he and his father are both vaccinated, his mother was not. Rek said his mother voluntarily exposed herself to the virus when her husband and son caught the virus before Christmas.

Proof of vaccination or a recent infection is required to access cultural and sports facilities in the Czech Republic. Horka wanted to contract the virus so that she could obtain the health pass to participate in public events, rather than get the vaccine, Rek said.

“My mom wanted to get sick so she gets the COVID pass,” Rek said. “She said to me and even publicly she wants to get infected so she is done with COVID.”

