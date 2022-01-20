Advertise with Us
Child inside stolen car located safe; Memphis police still searching for car

(WOWT 6 NEWS)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child is safe Wednesday night after a car was stolen with the child inside.

Memphis police responded to South Mill Port Cove shortly before 8 p.m. in reference to a blue 2019 Nissan Sentra taken with an 8-year-old inside. The car was left running.

The child was located at a nearby gas station and is safe. The car has not been recovered. There is no suspect information as of yet.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

